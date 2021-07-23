Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’s Karanvir Sharma on the show going off air: I’m taking time to soak it all up

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was a mighty popular show on television. The show’s lead star Karanvir Sharma made a special place in the hearts of the audience members with his charming performance. The show has eventually come to an end. Esha Kansara led ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ is taking up the time slot from Monday. Karanvir in a recent conversation with Times of India spoke about his feeling as the show has come to an end after a long run. He mentioned that he has beautiful memories from the show and it has left a void behind him.

Karanvir Sharma speaks about the show coming to an end and said, “Right now, with my show going off the air, I’m taking time to soak it all up. It’s difficult for any actor to bid adieu to a project." Karanvir added by saying, “I will always feel the void left behind by my wonderful team, including the cast and crew, as they helped me to become a better individual and actor. I will cherish all the beautiful memories.” So, what’s next? “I’m currently working in a film starring and I’m looking forward to being a part of some meaty projects.”

Karanvir further spoke about not being afraid of being typecasted even though his character had negative shades in the beginning. He said, “I wasn’t scared that I will be stereotyped in a particular role. As long as I’m convinced about my role and I look convincing on screen, I don’t give importance to anything else. As an actor, if you start restricting yourself, you will lose out on good roles and opportunities. So it’s better to be open about all kinds of roles.”

