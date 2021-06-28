  1. Home
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: #ShaKhiKiShaadi trends on social media with the marriage sequence of the couple

After numerous struggles and obstacles, finally, Shaurya and Anokhi are getting married in the show. The marriage sequence is trending on social media.
82231 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 11:16 am
Shaurya, Anokhi, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, ShaKhiKiShaadi Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: #ShaKhiKiShaadi trends on social media with the marriage sequence of the couple
The show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is one of the popular shows on television screens. The audience liked the plot of the show and the twists and turns involve in it. The lead couple of the show Shaurya and Anokhi is played by the talented actors Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha respectively. The chemistry between the duo is undeniable on-screen and they have a huge fan following on social media. In the recent episodes, it is shown that Shaurya and Anokhi finally get married after a lot of trouble and complications. 

In the show, as per the plot, we have seen the relation between Anokhi and Shaurya evolve. It is seen that Shaurya who has a misogynist attitude, develops feelings of love for his student, Anokhi. The couple looks magnificent in the wedding sequence. The wedding of the couple is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #ShaKhiKiShaadi, as the fans of the show are very happy with the marriage of these two.

Some tweets are- 

The wedding setup of the show speaks volumes of elegance and beauty. The bride has worn a magnificent and mesmerizing pink lehenga. The male lead Karanvir Sharma has also worn cream-colored royal sherwani with golden safa. The couple looks adorable together. The fans are pouring lots of love and wish for the on-screen couple as they wish to see them together in the show.

Also read- Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani to go off air: Reports

