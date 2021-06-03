Sheetal Tiwari on portraying Gunjan in ‘Namak Issk Ka’: This is like playing another extreme of my personality

Sheetal Tiwari speaks on essaying the role of Gunjan in family drama Namak Issk Ka and how this character is an extreme end of her personality. Read further to know more.

An actor prepares by getting into the skin of the character. Understanding the psychology and strata of the society that it belongs to, are some of the most important things to get to know the character better. Sheetal Tiwari, who is essaying a rather crucial part of Gunjan in the mighty popular show ‘Namak Issk Ka’, speaks to The Times of India about finding her character’s rhythm and why this character is tough for her to portray. She speaks about finding the role challenging and taking the character through several shades since the storyline emerges certain plot twists. She also spoke about how the show allowed her to experiment with a certain type of character.

Speaking about the character, Sheetal said, “This is like playing another extreme of my personality, but a good actor is someone who gets into the skin of every character and does justice to that role. So, playing this character is not a cakewalk and I had to work upon it, it is more like playing the opposite of 'real me’. Although in the show, my character demands more of an angry and stubborn persona but in reality, I am a person who is full of happiness." Sheetal further added to it by saying that Gunjan is a far complex character because she is stubborn while Sheetal herself is much simpler in life.

The stunning actress also mentioned how Gunjan is a very pampered girl in the family and 'can go to any lengths to get back her love of life. In reality, I am very much simple and not at all this crazy.' Sheetal said that she has always been loved by her family but never got blindly pampered hence did not end up making “crazy demands in front of her family members”.

