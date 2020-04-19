Shefali Jariwala OPENS up about her past relationship with Sidharth Shukla and their equation now

Here's what Shefali Jariwala has to say about her bond with former boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

When Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant, she made a shocking revelation. The actress revealed that she had once dated Sidharth Shukla. Though their rumoured relationship had been in the news, his big confession on 's show, grabbed many eyeballs. However, despite having a past together, Sidharth and Shefali shared a good equation in the BB 13 house. There were friends and never had any moment of awkwardness between them. Even though they had some fights in the 'tedha' house, they never stooped low to bring out personal secrets.

Recently, in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, the Kanta Laga girl got talking about her past relationship with the Bigg Boss 13 winner and the kind of bond they share now. The diva revealed that while they bonded well initially, they ended up fighting later. However, after the Dil Se Dil Tak actor returned from the secret room, their equation fell in place and only got better since then. Shefali said that both Sidharth and her are logical people and share similar interests.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala calls Sunny Leone as her inspiration to adopt a baby girl

The actress added that they talk about travel, space, bullet trains, and every other thing. She claimed that even after their relationship ended, they have always been cordial with each other. Whenever they bumped into each other, things have been fine. For those who don't know, Shefali and Sidharth were dating each other almost around a one and a half decades ago. However, things did not work out between them and they eventually parted ways. Shefali soon moved on and is tied the knot with Parag Tyagi since 2014. They are a happy couple and are planning to extend their family now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Life

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×