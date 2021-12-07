Shefali Jariwala opens up on dealing with epilepsy seizures from the age of 15 and its effect on her work

Shefali Jariwala is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The gorgeous actress rose to fame with her music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. She was not seen in many projects after that. The actress recently revealed about the reason for not working a lot as she was dealing with epilepsy seizures. The actress shared in the interview with Etimes TV about her struggles with her health issues and getting back to work.

She shared in the interview, “I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated, you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa. I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem.”

Speaking about why she didn't take up work after the Kaanta Laga music video, she said that people asked her why she didn't do more work. She revealed that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that she couldn’t take up much work. She didn't know when she would get her next seizure and this went on for 15 years. Now she is nine years seizure-free and she is proud of herself because she managed her depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system.

Talking about the ways for staying positive during the pandemic, the actress Shefali shared, “The pandemic situation has been tough, but I consciously worked on my mental health and stayed away from any kind of things that could trigger depression. I focused on doing meditation, yoga, sketching, drawing and other things that kept me happy. Exercise and some positive lifestyle changes helped me a lot.” Shefali is married to actor Parag Tyagi and was seen in Bigg Boss 13.



