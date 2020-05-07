Shefali Jariwala pens a sweet birthday wish for her friend Vikas Gupta; Wishes him happiness forever

As Vikas Gupta celebrates his 32nd birthday today, his Bigg Boss 13 friend Shefali Jariwala sends her wishes in an adorable way.

Vikas Gupta is a celebrity who doesn’t need any introduction in the television industry. He not only became a household name post his stint in Bigg Boss 11 but also emerged as the mastermind of the popular reality show. In fact, he was seen adding a new twist to Bigg Boss 13 as well wherein he participated as a guest. And while he is known for his mind games, Vikas also made some good friends inside the Bigg Boss house like Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli etc.

So as the master mind turns a year older today, Shefali shared a special post on Instagram on his birthday. The Kaanta Laga girl posted pictures from her fun filled moments with Vikas from their stint on Bigg Boss 13. In the caption, Shefali wished Vikas happiness forever and expressed how much means to her. “Happy birthday to the guy @lostboyjourney, who means so much to me! I wish that your smile would never ever leave your face! #happybirthday #birthdayboy #happiness #smile #instalove #friendsforever,” she wrote.

Take a look at Shefali Jariwala’s birthday wishes for Vikas Gupta:

On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli also penned a sweet note for Vikas as she shared a beautiful picture with the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday Vikas.. Have a goooooood one” followed by heart emoticons.

As of now, Vikas Gupta is practising self quarantine at his home and is keeping the fans intrigued with interesting posts on social media. It will be interesting to see how he will be celebrating his birthday in the quarantine this year.

ALSO READ | Vikas Gupta takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill for being emotionally attached to Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×