Shefali Jariwala REVEALS Asim Riaz is NOT a part of their Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group

Shefali Jariwala recently spilled the beans about the Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group that the ex-contestants have made and here shocking Kashmiri model Asim Riaz is not a part of it. Here's why.

We don't have to mention that it's been more than two months that Bigg Boss 13 has been over. Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner on the grand finale night on February 15, 2020. However, the buzz around BB 13 and its contestants have still not taken a back seat. It was only a week back that Shefali Jariwala revealed that ex BB 13 housemates are still in touch through a WhatsApp group. Yes, the Kanta Laga girl opened up how the former inmates stay connected through a group on the social messaging application.

Shefali went on to say that they exchange greetings and funny clips on the group to maintain a healthy environment. Not only this, but she also mentioned that they often video call each other. However, she had not revealed who all are the members of this BB 13 WhatsApp group. Ardent fans of the show and the stars were curious to know more details and it looks like there's some scoop for them. Yes, Shefali recently spilled the beans and unveiled some goofy secrets about the group.

A report in a leading entertainment portal reveals that Asim Riaz is not a part of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ WhatsApp group. Yes, you read that right! The Kashmiri model-actor has not joined the group, reasons of which are not known yet. However, Shefali said that Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak is the admin of the group. We don't know if it is Asim's decision to not get included in the group or if Bhau is not interested in making him a part of it.

Meanwhile, Asim is busy spending his time in quarantine and pumping up his muscles. The BB 13 first runner-up was seen in two music videos after 's show. While in one he featured opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, in the other he romanced his ladylove Himanshi Khurana.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to know more details about this Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group? Let us know in the comment section below.

