Shefali Jariwala REVEALS how ex contestants of Bigg Boss 13 connect with each other

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has spilled the beans about how the ex contestants of the 'tedha' season keep in touch with each other now. Read on to find out.

It has been exactly two months now after Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu to us. Yes, the grand finale of BB 13 was held on February 15, 2020. While Sidharth Shukla took home the winner's trophy, Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up. The 'tedha' season was not only the most popular one but also the longest-running seasons ever. With some amazing contestants and fiery wild card entries at ideal intervals, BB 13 grabbed many eyeballs. It provided the perfect blend of all emotions. From fights to laughter to love, BB 13 had everything to make it a 'hit' show.

However, one thing that caught maximum attention was the constant fights that erupted in the house. With each new episode, viewers got to see some contestants getting at loggerhead with another. With so much anger and hatred between housemates, many thought that they will never be in touch with each other, barring some exceptions. However, much to everyone's surprise, the ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants are still connected. Yes, you read that right! In a recent conversation with Times of India, Shefali Jariwala spilled some beans about the BB 13 inmates equation after the show.

The Kanta Laga girl also unveiled the secret of the BB 13 contestants stay connected now. She revealed that they have a BB 13 Whatsapp group! Yes, that's right! She said that she is in contact with everyone, and they also have made Bigg Boss 13 whats app group. Everyone keeps exchanging greetings and jokes with each other in the group. She stated that it is fun and it is good to stay in touch will all of them.

Further, she added that now there are no insecurities and no fights between anyone. All of those things were just because of the game, as everyone wanted to survive and win the title. Now that the show is over, everybody is busy sharing the good memories. No one talks about the fights, but only the happy memories that we made in the BB 13 house. She also stated that they chat, but also video call each other to be entertained.

Well, Shefali has sure spilled some goofy secrets, but she did not mention who all are added in this special Whatsapp group? We do want to know who all are a part of it? What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill would also have joined this Whatsapp group? Let us know in the comment section below.

