Shefali Jariwala on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill chemistry: I will be happy if they get married

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz, has been undoubtedly one of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss 13. The duo has been winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry and mushy romance and it was difficult to take our eyes off them. In fact, even after the popular reality show has ended, SidNaaz continues to make headlines with their equation and there have been endless speculations about their love affair. While many claimed that they are merely good friends, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has now spilled the beans about their chemistry.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Shefali revealed that she feels that Sidharth does care for Shehnaaz. However, she doesn’t see any romantic equation between them. But the Kaanta Laga girl also emphasised that it would be great if SidNaaz finds love in each other and get married. “See, that is my opinion of their equation from what I saw inside the house. Sidharth definitely cares for her but I did not find it a romantic equation per se. However, saying that, I would be happy if they indeed fell in love and got married. It would be great. It will be wonderful,” Shefali was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shefali had dated each other for a while much before they entered the Bigg Boss house. However, ex-lovers were seen rediscovering their friendship. Talking about the same, the diva asserted, “See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other.”

As of now, Shefali is practising self quarantine and is spending her lockdown period doing workouts, reading books, watching shows and painting.

