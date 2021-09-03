Shefali Jariwala speaks about Sidharth’s mother: ‘Aunty was trying to be strong in front of all the people

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla set for his heavenly abode on Thursday, 2nd September. The death of the actor left all his fans and his family shocked and they could not believe that such a 'full of life' person is no more. Shefali Jariwala was among the first few people to reach Sidharth’s home. The duo had spent a good time when they were together in Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali shared with Indian Express that Sidharth’s death seems ‘unbelievable’ to her. She said, “There were a lot of people yesterday and I am sure more will keep coming for a few days. But we need to give his family some privacy to grieve. Give them that space to help them accept that they have lost Sidharth,” the actor shared, sounding emotional.

Shefali Jariwala has been friends with Sidharth Shukla for years, and they rebounded on Bigg Boss. The actress is very close to the family of the actor too and shared that his mother is staying strong. She said “We all know and understand what the family must be going through. But aunty was trying to be strong in front of all the people. She lost her husband quite young, and Sidharth was extremely close to his sisters and mother. I just pray to God they find the strength to come to terms with this massive loss.”

She further added that Sidharth was always very particular about his health and it’s hard to accept that he died of a sudden heart attack. She said, “Honestly, it’s really difficult to believe that this is how he has gone. He was so particular about his meals, workouts and extremely disciplined about his health. Something like that could happen to him at 40, is unreal. But then it’s all about fate as your time is pre-decided when you are born. Eventually, we all need to accept it but it’s really unfortunate.”

