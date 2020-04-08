Shefali Jariwala spills beans about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill chemistry; Calls it one sided love

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s mushy chemistry has been one of the most talked about elements of Bigg Boss 13 and the audience love to see them together.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons for several reasons. Not only did it come with endless madness, mind boggling tasks and numerous in house controversies, it also gave us some memorable moments which we still cherish. From Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s cute bond to Asim Riaz and Himanshi’s fairytale romance, Sidharth Shukla’s flirtatious moments with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many more. Among this, there is one thing that has become synonymous to Bigg Boss 13 and its Sidharth’s equation with Punjab’s aka Shehnaaz Gill.

The duo had clicked from the beginning and their mushy chemistry always left us wanting for more. From their khatti-meethi nok-jhonk, to their cuddling and their pampering moments, everything about Sidharth and Shehnaaz, (fondly called as SidNaaz by fans) made our hearts smile. Soon there were speculations that the two are madly in love with each other. In fact, Shehnaaz has always been outspoken about her feelings for her. However, Sidharth, on the other hand, is yet to make it public.

But looks like the rumoured couple’s friend from Bigg Boss 13 doesn’t coincide with the rumours. We are talking about Shefali Jariwala who, in a report published in Bollywood Life, stated that she feels that Shehnaaz’s feeling for the BB13 winner is just one sided. Although the Kaanta Laga girl was all praises for SidNaaz’s chemistry, she emphasised that Sidharth loves Shehnaaz but only as a child and also as a friend. Shefali also mentioned that Salman had even given them a reality check on the show.

Furthermore, talking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry, Shefali stated, “Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa. Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn't realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne. So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai.”

However, Shefali also mentioned that Sidharth and Shehnaaz do make a great pair together and also revealed that their chemistry hasn’t changed post Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant loves to see SidNaaz together.

Interestingly, Shefali isn’t the first person who spoke about Shehnaaz’s one sided love for Sidharth. Earlier, Sidharth’s arch rival in the show, had also expressed her views on SidNaaz chemistry and asserted that although Shehnaaz has expressed her love for the Dil Se Dil Tak star time and again, she doesn’t know about the latter’s story. However, the Uttaran actress had also emphasised that Sidharth and Shehnaaz do share great chemistry.

Besides, Devoleena had also raised eyebrows about her comment on Sidharth and Shenaaz’s relationship after she stated that the duo looks great but only as brother and sister and not as a couple. She had stated, "I just said that I don't see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody.” The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress also emphasised that while she did get to know that Shehnaaz has admitted being in love with Sidharth, the latter hasn’t accepted it so far.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz’s attachment towards Sidharth was also evident during her recent show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she was often spotted talking about the Balika Vadhu star. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had also made an appearance on the show wherein Punjab’s Katrina Kaif was looking for her dream man and stated that he will always be by Shehnaaz side.

What do you think about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry? Do they make a sizzling pair? And it is just one-sided love between SidNaaz? Share your views in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Life

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More