Shefali Jariwala spreads mental health awareness on social media; Tells how going back to basics helped her

Shefali Jariwala talked about going back to basics and focusing on improving mental health during the pandemic.

Shefali Jariwala has opened up on the ongoing pandemic situation and its impact on her life. The Kaata Laga actress said that it is not an easy year for anybody and the only way to manage one’s life is by staying calm. She added that the last few months have been very tough for her as she saw numerous good and bad days. She also added that she had lost a few of her family members as well as her make-up artist due to COVID. Her makeup artist had been close to her for the last 15 years and she is extremely saddened by her demise.

She added that she has been trying to help the people in need. She said that there is an intense lack of resources which is making people helpless. But she has been trying to spread positivity through her social media and has also been spreading awareness about mental health. She further added that in the past year, people are getting back to the roots. She has simplified her life and numerous people are opting for minimal living which is offering peace to people. Now she feels fine with not buying designer and expensive dresses, instead, she is using the money to fulfill people’s basic needs.

The actress went on to add that she was travelling when the lockdown was lifted. She went camping and hiking which was a lot of fun. She has created a small garden in her home on the balcony and going back to basics has made her life calm. At present, she feels walking on green grass is better than walking on a treadmill.

Credits :Times of India

