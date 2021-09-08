Shehbaz Badesha shares PIC with late actor Sidharth Shukla; Fans ask ‘How is Shehnaaz’

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz has been sharing a lot of pictures with the late actor Sidharth Shukla after his demise. He passed away on September 02 leaving his fans disheartened. It was reported that he died after suffering from a heart attack. However, after Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz Gill has not been sharing any posts or pictures. And her fans are very curious to know about the actress’s health. Today, her brother shared another picture with the late actor on social media.

Shehbaz took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and Sidharth. He captioned it, “I have learned from u soo much. And i know i will achieve something big like u my bai @realsidharthshukla.” In an earlier post, he had written, “Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai SHER.” As soon as he shared the post fans were quick enough to respond.

One of the fans asked, “Shehnaz kaisi h plz plz plz plzz plzzz plzz tell us ....plzzzzzzz.” Another asked, “How is shehnaaz?” It was rumoured that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were dating each other but they never opened about their relationship.

It was also reported that both were planning to get married this year in December. Their families were preparing for the D Day. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had participated in Bigg Boss 13. The late actor was survived by his mother and two sisters.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz pens a heartfelt note for ‘sher’ Sidharth Shukla: Will try to become like you