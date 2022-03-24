Shehnaaz Gill aces retro diva look in a multicolour outfit for latest photoshoot; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses on social media. Fans love her sweet persona. She became famous due to her entry into Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. After that, Shehnaaz starred in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz often wins over the internet with her statement looks. Her latest retro photoshoot swooned her fans.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen in the netted top blue and green design and floral embroidery all over it. She has sported goldwork and pink stone earrings. Her hair is styled in a retro method and it is tied up with a multicolour scarf. The actress has accentuated her eyes with blue eyeshadow and mascara. Shehnaaz captioned the photos as, “Retro vibes.”

Bigg Boss 13 fame had earlier shared a video about doing a photoshoot with famous Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She had shared the first set of pictures in her bright purple outfit, which were loved by fans.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty as they were shooting together for a project. The actress had also performed with her on a popular reel, ‘Such a boring day”. She was last seen on the TV when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets and gave a spectacular dance performance.



