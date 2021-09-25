Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh to release on Dussehra this year

Shehnaaz Gill has been all over the news ever since she has been roped in for Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh. The movie, which is being helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, also features Sonam Bajwa in the lead and happens to be a comedy drama. The team has been teasing the fans with intriguing posters, the audience has been looking forward to Shehnaaz’s first collaboration Diljit. And as per the recent update, Honsla Rakh has finally got a release date and will be hitting the theatres on Dussehra.

Sharing a poster of the movie starring Diljit, Sonam and Shehnaaz, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari actor revealed that Honsla Rakh will be releasing worldwide on October 15 this year. He also mentioned that the trailer will be out on Monday, September 27. Diljit stated, “ਅਲੜ ਬਲੜ ਬਾਵੇ ਦਾ.. ਬਾਵਾ ਦੁਸਿਹਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਆਵੇਗਾ.. ਦੇਖਿਓ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਖੱਪ.. ਰੱਖ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ ਰੱਖ (Allhad Ballad Bawe Da…. Bawa Dussehra Nu Aawega. Dekhio Paindi Khap… Rakh Honsla Rakh”. Trailer Out on MONDAY 1 pm IST. Honsla Rakh Releasing Worldwide - THIS DUSSEHRA 15th October”.

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s post:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping a low profile post the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had breathed his last on September 2 this year. While Shehnaaz was seen attending the last rituals, her brother Shehbaz had shared heartwarming posts. He wrote, “Mera Sher. You are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now. And this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not. Love You”.