Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's live chat gets crashed by a 'special' guest who wants to do a song with them

Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill went live on Instagram to chat with fans after their song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' got released, but a 'special guest' stole the limelight. Here's who it is.

After Bigg Boss 13 and Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill gave her fans another sweet surprise. Yes, we're talking her latest music video 'Keh Gayi Sorry' with Jassie Gill. The Punjabi track was released two days ago, i.e. May 12 (2020), and already one of the fan favorites. Though owing to the lockdown, the lyrical version of the song was dropped, but it has been soulful track has been appreciated by fans. Fans are loving the emotionally romantic song and showering it with praises.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz and Jassie treated their fans with an impromptu live chat session on Instagram, wherein they shared the experience of working together and also answered some fan questions. While everyone was going gaga over their bond, a special guest's entry in the comment section stole the limelight. Well, this 'special guest' expressed his desire to work with both of them hilariously and left the duo laughing their hearts out. Wondering who the person is? Well, it is none other than Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra crashed into the Keh Gayi Sorry stars' live chat as she left a funny comment. He wrote, 'Koi mere naal bhi song karlo (Make a song with me as well), I’m free quarantine time.' Yes, the Yuzvendra in a witty way expressed that he is bored during this social distancing phase and is all ready to collaborate with the duo for their upcoming video if any. The cricketer's witty comment won many hearts and took the internet by a frenzy.

The bowler's unexpected cameo on the live chat did not go unnoticed as Jassie had a fun banter with him. On touching note the Punjabi singer said, 'Chahal is an old friend and I am glad he liked the song.'

Here's a glimpse of Shehnaaz and Jassie's conversation being hijacked:

What are your thoughts on the same? How did you like Keh Gayi Sorry? Also, did you enjoy Jassie and Sana's live chat? Let us know in the comment section below.

