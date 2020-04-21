Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are teased by Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Balraj Syal; Here's Why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Syal recently poked fun at former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra and the reason will make you feel sorry for them. Read on.

Balraj Syal, who shares a good bond with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra after their stint in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, recently poked fun at the duo. The comedian in his latest Instagram post teased Shehnaaz and Paras for being locked inside their house for such a long time. He said that he feels bad and sorry for them as they have had to stay indoors for way too long. Balraj mentioned that first, they stayed in the Bigg Boss 13 house for 140 days, then directly had to do MSK for 30 days, and now the Coronavirus lockdown is urging them to stay at home.

Taking a funny jibe at Paras and Shehnaaz, Balraj wrote, 'Bhai Sahib kya kismat leke paida hue hai dono.' (They are born with such good destiny). Well, it was funny and he also called them unlucky. But looks like Balraj is really feeling sympathetic towards them, and we understand his emotions. Sana and Paras participated in MSK to find a suitable suitor for them. While Sana came out alone, Aanchal Khurana and Paras formed a bond and emerged as the winner of the show.

Take a look at Balraj's tease here:

On a similar note, PM Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020, owing to the increasing spread of Coronavirus cases in the country. Paras was recently seen distributing food to the needy along with good friend Mahira Sharma. While his kind gesture was applauded by many, it did not go down well with Jay Bhanushali who called it a publicity stunt. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is making the most of his quarantine time by interacting with fans and treating them with glimpses from her personal life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

