Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha dish out major sibling goals in this new PIC; Latter calls her 'Life line'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Speaking about her personal life, Shehnaaz shares a very close bond with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Today, Shehbaz took to his social media handle and shared an endearing photo with Shehnaaz. Sharing this picture, Shehbaz captioned, "Life line (heart emoticon) pure love". The siblings share an inseparable bond and their picture proves it. Fans have showered their love on this brother-sister duo and have penned lovely comments for them.

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

