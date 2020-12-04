Shehnaaz Gill and SidHearts are 'smitten' by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser

Ekta Kapoor 'finally' released the much-awaited teaser of Broken But Beautiful season 3. She introduced Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Soni Rathee as Rumi. Here's how Sid's BFF Shehnaaz Gill and his fans aka SidHearts have reacted to BBB 3 teaser.

Sidharth Shukla fans, who were yearning to know about his upcoming acting project, were taken by surprise yesterday. After a long-long wait, 'finally' it was revealed that Sidharth is all set to feature in Broken But Beautiful 3. Yes, Sidharth is ready to spread his charm with the much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor will play the main lead and will romance Sonia Rathee in the web show.

While rumours of Sidharth being roped in for BBB 3 had been doing rounds for quite some time, yesterday 'ultimately' Ekta Kapoor put an end to them. Ekta announced Sidharth Shukla and Soni Rathe as the 'fresh pair' for Broken But Beautiful 3. She Sidharth as Agastya and Sonia as Rumi, as a heartwarming teaser was dropped. In the teaser, Sidharth and Sonia were seen humming the title track of the show and left hearts swooning, as they promised a beautiful story ahead. It was also revealed that the Broken But Beautiful 3 will start filming for the season soon.

As soon as the teaser dropped with Sidharth making his comeback into acting after a long sabbatical, the actor's fans just couldn't keep calm. They showered him with love and praises and were eager to see him pair up with Sonia. Sidharth's BFF Shehnaaz Gilla was also 'smitten' by his stint in BBB 3, and found it 'LIT.' As Sidharth shared a teaser of the show on his Instagram handle, Shehnaaz commented with 'fire emojis' expressing her liking for it. Sidharth's fans were also awestruck and poured abundant love on him on Twitter.

Take a look at Shehnaaz and Sidhearts reaction on BBB 3:

We love you @sidharth_shukla .

The real Champ #SidhartShukla #BrokenButBeautiful S3 gonna be a blockbuster. Agastya will be so popular. SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3 — APC (@Apc68984375) December 3, 2020

Woke up with sucha huge smile on my face. Still not over this beautiful promo. @sidharth_shukla you have no idea what you have given us Sid! Cannot wait to meet Agastya.. #SidharthShukla#BrokenButBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sQxOXLoMca — Richa (@richa__r) December 4, 2020

The wait is over! Proud moment for all of us. We will be seeing Sid as an actor on our screens after so long! Happy for our king! Words can’t do justice to our happiness as his fans. @sidharth_shukla congratulations SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3#SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Kud1FaMokh — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) December 3, 2020

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU @sidharth_shukla in #BrokenButBeautiful SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3 pic.twitter.com/rqsCHcUpri — Mohit - SID (@SupremeSidharth) December 3, 2020

Finally RETURN OF ACTOR @sidharth_shukla

Was waiting to see him showing his talent and what capabilities he has as an actor.#BrokenButBeautiful 3 will Surely give Him a platform to show his talent

So excited for This webseries

SIDHARTH SHUKLA X BBB3 — (@Wassup_Shant) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in the peppy music video 'Shona Shona' with Shehnaaz. Sonia is Ankur Rathee's sister and is known for projects Night Encounters, 100: The Tribute, and The Rat. Are you excited to see Sidharth and Sonia in Broken But Beautiful 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

