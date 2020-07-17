Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's song 'Kurta Pajama' is OUT; The duo's chemistry will make you root for them
Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's much-awaited song 'Kurta Pajama' has been finally released. The foot-tapping Punjabi number will make you want to put on your dancing shoes and groove on the beats with 'TonyNaaz.' Take a look.
Take a look at the song here:
