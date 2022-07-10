Shehnaaz Gill answers interesting rapid-fire questions from her bathtub; WATCH to find out

Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to keep her fans entertained and in an interesting new video, she has revealed a plethora of details about her. She is back with the second vlog of her series, 'Guess Where I am Being Interviewed,' and had a fun time interacting with her stylist, Ken Ferns. He played a rapid-fire session with Shehnaaz Gill, where she answered all the questions in her style. From her favourite food, fruit, favourite actor, movies, and songs, the Bigg Boss 13 fame shared it all.

Dressed in a lovely maroon dress with ruffled sleeves, Shehnaaz Gill also revealed that she hasn't done any makeup on her face except for her lipstick, which needed to be re-applied. The actress, in her previous video, had revealed that she loves to do her makeup, and often opts for a natural look. Here, in this video, the young actress wore her lipstick and also used it as a blush on her cheekbones. Shehnaaz said that this trick is known by many and even she swears by it.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video right here

The actress, who is a vegetarian, revealed that sushi is her favourite food, and in fruits, she loves litchi. Moving ahead with the rapid-fire session, the 28-year-old shared that she has been bingeing on Shah Rukh Khan's old films, like Baazigar and Darr, and loves him in a negative character. Adding further, Shehnaaz called 'Jeda Pyaar' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' to be her favourite songs.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared some glimpses with her team on her Instagram story where she was seen relishing sushi and called herself to be a big foodie.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also features Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill.

