Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo are lost in each other's eyes in new PIC; Duo excited as Waada Hai drops in a day

Just a day before the release of Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's much-anticipated song 'Waada Hai', the duo's new loved-up picture is taking the internet by storm. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill fans are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow aka November 5 (2020). Why do you ask? Well, it is the day when their loving Punjabi Kudi is all set to surprise them with another music video, this time with Arjun Kanungo. Yes, Shehnaaz and Arjun's much-awaited song 'Waada Hai' is all set to drop tomorrow, and fans can't keep calm.

Now, their curiosity has skyrocketed as another beautiful picture of the duo is creating a storm on the internet. Yes, Shehnaaz and Arjun's new picture together is out, and it has left everyone swooning. In the photo, Shehnaaz and Arjun cannot seem to take their eyes off each other, as they are lost in love. While Shehnaaz looks mesmerizing in a brown sleeveless top and high-waist trousers, Arjun looks handsome as ever in a grey t-shirt. The way they are lost in each other's eyes is magical and perfectly depicts the chemistry that they have.

While fans couldn't get enough of their hot chemistry in the photo, an adorable video of the two expressing their excitement for the song's release is also winning hearts. In the clip, Arjun and Shehnaaz are seen indulging in fun banter as they inform fans that only 24 hours are left for Waada Hai's release. Yes, Waada Hai will drop in at 11 am tomorrow, and the countdown has begun.

Take a look at Shehnaaz and Arjun's Waada Hai excitement here:

Talking about Waada Hai, Arjun Kanungo has given the music for the song, while Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, and Keyur Bipinchandra Shah has directed it. With the looks of it, Waada Hai seems to be a romantic and emotional number. Are you excited for Shehnaaz and Arjun's Waada Hai dropping in tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Vyrl Originals Instagram

