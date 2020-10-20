Shehnaaz Gill & Arjun Kanungo leave us mesmerized as they croon to Tiger Zinda Hai's 'Dil Diyan Gallan'; WATCH

A few days earlier, Shehnaaz Gill had hinted at her collaboration with Arjun Kanungo. Now, check out the unplugged cover version of Dil Diyan Gallan sung by the two of them.

Shehnaaz Gill has been treating her fans with numerous surprises for the past few days. She left fans wondering sometime back after having posted pictures with Arjun Kanungo and his girlfriend Carla Dennis on social media. One thing was for sure that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant hinted at a collaboration with the Baaki Baatein Peene Baad singer. While everyone has been eagerly waiting for the big surprise, it seems like Shehnaaz also has something else in store for them.

The Punjabi diva has recently shared a BTS video with Arjun Kanungo in which they are singing the song Dil Diyan Gallan from the and starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Shehnaaz looks undeniably pretty as she wears a blue denim outfit while Arjun, on the other hand, is wearing a black gym vest and pants. There is no second doubt that both of them leave us mesmerized with their amazing voices as they croon to the romantic track.

Check out the video below:

The unplugged cover version of the 2017 song has already received a lot of praise on social media with the fans rooting for both the singers. On the other hand, there is some good news for all the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 14. Shehnaaz, who is also known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,’ is all set to make an entry into the BB house on October 25, 2020. Yes, you heard it right! She has announced the same on social media that has now left the fans excited.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

