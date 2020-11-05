  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai shows their alluring chemistry & how true love wins despite all odds

Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's much-awaited song 'Waada Hai' has finally released, and it's all about love, togetherness. The new pair's chemistry is heartwarming, and they will leave you emotional with their performance. Read on.
2954 reads Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's song 'Waada Hai' releases Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai shows their alluring chemistry & how true love wins despite all odds
Check out Waada Hai song here: 

Credits :YouTube

