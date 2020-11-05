Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai shows their alluring chemistry & how true love wins despite all odds
Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's much-awaited song 'Waada Hai' has finally released, and it's all about love, togetherness. The new pair's chemistry is heartwarming, and they will leave you emotional with their performance. Read on.
Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo's much-awaited song 'Waada Hai' has finally released, and it's all about love, togetherness. The new pair's chemistry is heartwarming, and they will leave you emotional with their performance.
Check out Waada Hai song here:
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :YouTube
You may like these
Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo are lost in each other's eyes in new PIC; Duo excited as Waada Hai drops in a day
Shehnaaz Gill surprises fans with her FIRST LOOK from the music video 'Waada Hai' with Arjun Kanungo
Shehnaaz Gill & Arjun Kanungo leave us mesmerized as they croon to Tiger Zinda Hai's 'Dil Diyan Gallan'; WATCH
TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Shaheer Sheikh hints about GF, Shehnaaz Gill's new song, Neha Kakkar gets trolled
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue