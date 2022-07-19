Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's film with Bhumi Pednekar & Anil Kapoor; Report

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, and since then, there has been no looking back on the professional front. The Punjabi singer-actor will mark her debut in Bollywood with superstar Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan. The actress is shooting for the film and was recently spotted at the Mehboob Studio, Bandra, where she hinted at doing a project with Sanjay Dutt. Shehnaaz said, "Mai chali America Sanju Baba ke saath." It's raining movies for the 28-year-old as a recent report suggests that she has now been signed by Rhea Kapoor.

Shehnaaz Gill to be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

Rhea Kapoor is known for making women-centric films, and as per ETimes, the subject is women-oriented and is a take on modern relationships. The project will be helmed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. Rhea's movie is slated to go on floors by the end of July this year, and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are also a part of Rhea's next.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional stint

Shehnaaz Gill made her debut with Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh last year. Her next project is Salman Khan's multi-starrer directed by Farhad Samji. The actress' popularity remains unmatched on social media, and her latest videos have left her fans asking for more. Shehnaaz's reels on Taylor Swift's Blank Space and Shilpa Shetty-Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Kitabein bahut si padhi thi' fetched a million views.

After Bigg Boss 13's success, Shehnaaz Gill was invited as a guest on various reality shows namely, Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Bigg Boss 14, and 15.

Also Read: Is Shehnaaz Gill doing a film with Sanjay Dutt? Actress seen saying 'Mai chali America Sanju Baba ke saath'

