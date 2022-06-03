Shehnaaz Gill beats the heat by taking a dip in the pool; See PICS

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has shared some amazing series of her pool pictures on social media. The actress did a breathtakingly beautiful photoshoot and showed exactly how to beat the heat in this scorching temperature. Shehnaaz's natural makeup and hair pulled behind made her look like a mermaid. Her fans can't keep calm and a user even wrote that Shehnaaz Gill's pictures made her day. She has got back to her A-game on social media and netizens are enjoying her posts.

Shehnaaz Gill posted the photos on her Instagram and captioned them, "summer vibes." The 28-year-old has earned enormous fame post her stint inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz was spotted at Baba Siddique's iftar party where she shared a hug with Salman Khan and as per reports, the Bollywood superstar took special care of her. Shehnaaz even met Shah Rukh Khan and greeted him. She was also spotted at the birthday bash of Giorgia Andriani, girlfriend of Arbaaz Khan. Photos and videos of Shehnaaz feeding cake to the birthday girl also went viral.

Meanwhile, check out Shehnaaz Gill's pool pictures here:

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' She was earlier reported to have been roped opposite Aayush Sharma. However, he walked out of the film owing to creative differences, and Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam are the new entrants. Reportedly, a new track will be introduced and Aayush's character has been removed.

Shehnaaz Gill 2.0

Shehnaaz Gill has resorted to spirituality and is often spotted visiting the Brahmakumaris. She interacts with the sisters and even meets her fans at the retreat centre. The actress believes that her fans have made her and it will be "wrong" on her part if she did not reciprocate the same love. Shehnaaz Gill proclaimed her admiration for Sidharth Shukla during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house and even stayed in touch post the show. They celebrated each other's birthdays, appeared on shows together, and were loved as 'SidNaaz.' His sudden demise on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack left her in a state of shock, and months after, she has finally gained her strength back and is living life with a spiritual approach.

