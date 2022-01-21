Shehnaaz Gill blooms like a beautiful sunflower in yellow statement lehenga; See PICS

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill is a complete stunner and her social media is a testimony to it. Time and again, the Honsla Rakh star takes to Instagram to stun the fashion police with her designer filled wardrobe. Speaking of which, on Friday, January 21, once again the star successfully managed to steal the limelight with her desi girl look. Needless to say, fans are absolutely loving her latest traditional look.

In the new photos, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen blooming like a sunflower in an elegant yellow sequin lehenga. An organza lehenga with gorgeous borders only accentuates her latest stunning look. Shehnaaz Gill opted for a statement bandhgala necklace and matching earrings to finish off her look. Striking vivid poses, Shehnaaz while sharing her gorgeous look asked her fans, “How’s the day?”

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s latest statement look below:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy was released during the festival of Dusshera. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production.

Speaking more about her professional career, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Honsla Rakh marked her return to Punjabi cinema after a brief hiatus. Apart from this, her latest song Tu Yaheen Hai dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla was also adored immensely by her fan army.

