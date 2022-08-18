Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence about rumours of dating her co-actor Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and they love her for her innocence as well as her charming personality. The actress has been making headlines for the past few days due to her dating rumours with her upcoming movie co-star Raghav Juyal. Shehnaaz Gill finally broke the silence over the rumours in a press conference.

As per the reports Honsla Rakh actress, Shehnaaz Gill is dating dancer, choreographer, actor and television presenter, Raghav Juyal. Rumours mills have been abuzz with the news that the two are quite close to each other. Shehnaaz and Raghav will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Soon after reports that Shehnaaz and Raghav are dating spread on social media, the two stars started trending with fans awaiting an official announcement from the duo.

On Wednesday, when Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance in Mumbai at her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch, Shehnaaz was asked to comment on the link-up reports.

At the event, Shehnaaz was looks stunning in a black crop top teamed with black shorts and a red blazer. While speaking to the media at her brother's song launch event, Shehnaaz said that if someone is spotted with a person or steps out for a casual outing, it doesn't mean they are in a relationship. "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," Shehnaaz was heard telling the media in a viral video from the event.

Shehnaaz then stopped the media from asking her personal questions and promised that when she makes an appearance for her own project next, she wuld answer all questions by the media.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz had reacted to reports of her exit from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shehnaaz dismissed all rumours of her exit from the Salman Khan starrer film. "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film," she wrote.

