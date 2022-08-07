Shehnaaz Gill calls herself 'pretty baby' in a new VIDEO as she flaunts her gorgeous outfits; Fans shower love

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Today, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video with her fans. In this video, Shehnaaz flaunts two extremely beautiful outfits and looks gorgeous as she twirls in them. The first outfit she donned was a strapless printed gown, and the second outfit was a transparent skin colour bodycon dress with blue shimmery detailing on it. As usual, this diva stunned fans in both attires, and netizens couldn't stop themselves from showering their immense love on her video. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "pretty baby #shehnaazgill".

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

