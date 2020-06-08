Shehnaaz Gill cannot stop gushing over Sidharth Shukla's 'killer' look in his latest picture; Calls him cute

Shehnaaz Gill is drooling over Sidharth Shukla's latest picture on social media, drops a flirty comment and asks 'How can someone look so cute?' Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's banter.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz (as lovingly named by fans) are not just a jodi, but an emotion for many. Yes, we're not exaggerating, the duo's fans treat them as an idol and symbol of true bond and compassion. And we're not surprised, because SidNaaz created magic in Bigg Boss 13, which is quite difficult for many of us to get over. While the show has been over, but the love fans have for the cute duo is far from over, and it doesn't seem to end soon.

When BB 13 ended, many were elated to see Sidharth take home the trophy, but they were also sad that now they will not be able to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz's adorable fun and masti on BB 13. Sid and Sana have left an impact that will be remembered for years together. While fans are yearning to see the duo together again, yesterday Shehnaaz dropped a sweet surprise that made all SidNaaz fans dance in merriment. What did she do you ask? Well, she dropped a flirty comment on Sidharth's latest picture. Yes, you read that right!

Although Sidharth is not very active on social media, he manages to treat his fans with pictures and videos often, and yesterday was just that day. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle on a Sunday evening to share a picture wearing a football jersey, and as usual, he looked drop-dead handsome. With this awe-inspiring picture, Sidharth wondered about the football matches during the Coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, 'Will social distancing on a football ground means scoring goals to be easier.'

Just like always, within moments Sidharth's photo went viral, and many fans bombarded his comment section crushing over his looks. And one of them who couldn't stop from dropping a comment was none other than Sidharth's bestie Shehnaaz. Yes, Shehnaaz also had a 'fangirl' moment with Sidharth and left a sweet yet flirty comment on Sidharth's picture, leaving everyone excited and surprised.

Shehnaaz wrote, "Today I cannot stop myself from commenting on this picture. How can someone look so cute? In the BB 13 house, you kept pampering and complimenting me, today I'm saying this, 'Wow your killer eyes, your messy hair, and your pink lips, what a rough and tough look it is! It's seriously Smokin hot!'

She ended her comment writing "Moon, sun, star, earth, rainbow, and Christmas tree," which we guess means, Sid is Sana's 'everything.' Well, Shehnaaz's surprise comment on Sidharth's picture, was certainly a big treat for all SidNaaz fans who were yearning to see the 'power couple' again, and this surely made their weekend bright. Fans went berserk after SidNaaz's social media banter and started trending 'SidNaaz shine's' again. The duo's biggest shipper Vikas Gupta couldn't stop gushing over Sidharth's picture and wrote, 'Hahaha love the caption and the picture both.'

Take a look at Sidharth's picture here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Sidharth's new messy hot look? Are you missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry? Do you want to see them share the screen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

