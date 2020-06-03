Shehnaaz Gill can't control her laughter as she tries to speak English properly & it's too cute to miss; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's attempt at speaking proper English in her latest video will leave you in splits, and it is too cute to handle. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling hearts ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Known for her cute and innocent antics, the pretty woman surely knows how to make heads turn. When she entered the show, nobody knew that she'd leave such an impact and make people go gaga over her. But, the Punjabi kudi did, and how! Today, she's one of the most-loved celebrities in the entertainment world, and her fans just can't stop showering love on her.

While BB 13 is over, they are missing Shehnaaz dearly, and are yearning to see her spread her magic onscreen once again. It was only yesterday that Shehnaaz's fan army started showing her their love as they trended 'Missing you Shehnaaz' on Twitter. We all know that the beautiful singer-model also has immense love or her fans. She does not miss out on any chance to keep them happy and entertained. While everybody is in lockdown, the diva is keeping everyone engaged with her fun-loving posts on social media. From her mesmerizing pictures to her awe-inspiring videos, Shehnaaz is doing it all for her fans.

Called as Punjab Ki , Shehnaaz is a powerhouse of entertainment. She is blessed with multiple skills and knows how to rock it all. Whether it is dancing, singing, or acting, Shehnaaz is good at everything. But, there's one thing that she believes she's not quite good at, and it's nothing else but speaking English. Yes, Sana feels that she is not quite fluent in speaking this foreign language and often finds it difficult to have a conversation in English. During her stay in the BB 13 house, Shehnaaz was seen learning and trying to speak English properly, and her cute attempts made everyone laugh, including herself. If you're missing Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's unique English speaking style, we have a surprise for you. Well, we've got our hands on a video, wherein Shehnaaz is seen trying to speak English, but she can't control her laughter.

In the video, Shehnaaz is heard saying, 'Hello friends,' but as soon as she begins speaking, she bursts into laughter. The person helping her record the video goes on to say, 'How many times do I teach her to speak properly.' To which our beloved Sana replies, 'Yaar, I don't know to speak English. Ever time I try my tongue slips and I can't articulate words.' However, the person motivates her, and Shehnaaz gives it another try. Well, we don't know the outcome of the final video, but we're sure that it must be perfect. However, this small clip surely has brought about a smile on our face, and we adore Shehnaaz's constant attempts at improving herself. Also, not to miss, in the olive-green dress, Shehnaaz looks absolutely stunning and makes it hard for us to take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the Shehnaaz's video here:

Meanwhile, this reminds us of the time Shehnaaz was made the 'English teacher' during one of the tasks in the BB 13 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

