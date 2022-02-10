Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner Ariana Grande, bewitches all with latest pics

Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called Sana, rose to fame due to her funny and cute antics in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing her photos with them. The 28-year-old actor-singer often serves hot looks on ‘gram and they instantly become talk to the town. Her fans eagerly wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Recently, Shehnaaz took the Internet by storm as she posted a hot look in a black outfit.

Shehnaaz took to the story section of Instagram to share two photos. She was wearing a black outfit and completed her look with a natural makeup. It won’t be wrong in saying that she channelled her inner Hollywood pop singer Ariana Grande with a high ponytail look. In the first photo, Shehnaaz looked cute as she pout for the picture. While in the second photo, she looked all sexy and hot. Her photos were definitely raising the temperature.

See Shehnaaz’s photos:

Shehnaaz recently made headlines for collaborating with Shilpa Shetty. She posted a video on Instagram featuring Shilpa as they perform on ‘Such a Boring Day’ song by Yashraj Mukhate. The song was Shehnaaz and Yashraj’s second collaboration post their hit number ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta, Twada Kutta Tommy’ comprising her dialogues from a conversation that happened inside the house of Bigg Boss 13.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans.

