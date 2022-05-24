Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner Britney Spears in NEW video; Don't miss her priceless hair flip

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in the country. She rose to fame after her cute and relatable stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. She did not win the reality show but surely, won several hearts. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for pictures and videos to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while back, the actress-singer shared a new video on social media.

Taking to the reels section of Instagram, Shehnaaz danced to the famous singer Britney Spears' song 'Work Bitch'. Her expressions were brilliant in the video as she started it with a priceless hair flip. As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "On Fire." Another commented, "Woww."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh. As per reports, she will be soon seen in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She had shared in an interview with Etimes TV, “Mera bas focus hai, jo bhi aaye, achcha aaye but my dreams are big. Acting karni hai, brand ambassador banna hai. Singing bhi karni hai, par pehle acting karni hai.” The film also includes Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz will reportedly be paired with him.

In addition to this, the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has already begun. And, it is reported that Shehnaaz’s look from the movie has been leaked on social media. As per the video, Shehnaaz was seen in a traditional South Indian avatar. In the video doing rounds on social media, Shehnaaz was seen stepping out from her vanity wearing a lehenga with a pink dupatta and was sporting a braid with gajra. Although the makers are yet to announce about Shehnaaz being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and unveiling her first look from the movie, this video touting it to be her leaked look from the Salman Khan starrer is going viral on social media.

