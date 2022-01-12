Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner diva as she shares PICS wearing LBD with feathers; SEE PICS

Shehnaaz Gill, a popular face of the entertainment world, has once again won her audiences’ hearts. She has shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot which is setting the internet on fire. Fans are going gaga over the pictures. To note, the actress took a break from work and social media after the demise of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla last year. But now she is returning to work again. Today, Shehnaaz shared photos clicked by ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The Bigg Boss 13 star is seen posing in a glamorous black dress by designer Gavin Miguel. Shehnaaz wears an asymmetrical black mini-dress with an illusion panel on the neck and feather detailing on one shoulder. The actress is looking gorgeous as she is styled with a top-knot, pink lips, and subtle makeup. Shehnaaz further wore a statement black and diamond ring and a pair of black earrings to complete the look.

Fans have flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill in blacks hits different. Another wrote, "after so longgggg....I was earlier waiting for your photoshoot (sic)."

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she was last seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Recently, the actress had shared a video on her YouTube channel where she is seen speaking to a late actor's Guru, BK Shivani. She had also released a music video as a tribute to late actor Sidharth.

