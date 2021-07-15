Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner Lady Gaga avatar in latest photoshoot; Seen the PIC yet?

Shehnaaz Gill just revealed her most innovative look yet in the glamorous photoshoot. Scroll further to check out the picture.

Shehnaaz Gill has been climbing the stairs of showbusiness as her fan following keeps on increasing by the day. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with her performances and generated a lot of buzz by showcasing her own personality in Bigg Boss 13. Now, Shehnaaz has been making the news because of her latest sizzling photoshoot. She posted the picture on her Instagram handle where she has channeled her inner Lady Gaga and looked wildly different from all the avatars that audiences have seen her in. Her ultra-glamorous style quotient is making waves on the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill reposted the Filmfare cover on her Instagram handle with the caption that read, “You cannot scroll down social media without finding either a picture or a video of Shehnaaz Gill or someone recreating one of her famous dialogues from her reality TV show. Her fame and her rise to becoming one of the most loved celebrities on social media is commendable and she’s set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future.”

Several fans have been commenting, complimenting her latest avatar. Shehnaaz was seen in the popular music video, ‘Hauli Hauli’ before her remarkable stint in the Bigg Boss. After coming out of the popular reality show, Shehnaaz participated in few other music videos that went onto do big numbers. She has recently wrapped up the principal photography of her Punjabi film called ‘Honsla Rakh' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres reportedly on Dussehra this year.

