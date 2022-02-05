Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner spiritual side with 'Purity, Love, Power, Bliss and Happiness'; See Photos

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses of the entertainment industry, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress became famous with her entry in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She was loved for her innocence and cuteness. She recently started focusing on her spiritual side and shared some pictures depicting her various emotions.

The actress shared a strong bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and his sudden demise had affected her badly. She was devasted and broken; reportedly hence, she decided to follow the path of spiritual wellness. Sidharth’s family is associated with the Brahma Kumaris, so she also talked to sister Shivani. She also shared that Sidharth always wanted her to meet them. She even visited their ashram and shared pictures from there. The actress has recently shared pictures of herself on social media as she mentioned the natural sanskaras of the soul, “Purity, Love, Power, Bliss and Happiness”.

See the pictures:

Shehnaaz first time came to the sets of Bigg Boss after Sidharth’s demise and she couldn’t hold her tears as she saw host Salman Khan, who also became emotional. She also gave a special musical tribute to the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie got her appreciation from fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate also created a buzz. The song 'Such A Boring Day' took the Internet by storm.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill gives a tribute to ‘BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla’ with her terrific performance