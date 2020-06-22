Shehnaaz Gill claims she is NOT 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' anymore in a live chat, but there's a catch; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who is lovingly called has Punjab ki Katrina Kaif in a recent live chat session with fans said that she is done being Punjab's Katrina. Here's what the Bhula Dunga star had to say.

Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines ever since her fantastic stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered 's show with her bubbly and chirpy nature, and within moments grabbed everyone's attention. Her journey in the BB 13 house was a fruitful one. While she had several tiffs in the house, she also made some strong connections, one of which was with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Throughout the show, she won hearts with her cute and innocent nature. She earned a couple of titles on the show like an entertainer and Punjab Ki . Yes, fans fondly called her Punjabi Katrina Kaif, and Shehnaaz adored the title given to her.

However, in a recent video Shehnaaz claimed that she is not Punjab ki Katrina Kaif anymore, and raised many eyebrows. Yes, she said that she is done being Punjab's Katrina. Well, worry not, there's a twist to it. This happened during Shehnaaz's recent chat session with her fans, wherein she said that she wants to now do away with the title of Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, and rather be India's Shehnaaz Gill. However, later she said that she is just kidding and not serious about it with a pretty smile on her face.

In the video, Sana (as lovingly called by her fans), is heard saying, 'Punjab dikh gaya. Punjab ki toh Katrina Kaif thi na main (We all know Punjab now. I was Punjab’s Katrina Kaif)? Now, I am India's Shehnaaz Gill. India ki Shehnaaz Gill matlab (means) India, not Punjab. Mazak kar rahi hoon (I am merely kidding).' The video is being circulated widely on social media and is spreading like wildfire.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's viral video here:

Shehnaaz's fun-loving and vivacious personality attracted the audience and she was one of the top three in the show. Meanwhile, the actress is waiting for a good project and eyeing on her Bollywood debut. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

