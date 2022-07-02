Shehnaaz Gill credits herself for 'attracting the water' at the beach and enjoys the waves; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. The Punjabi singer-actor may not have won the show but she surely won several hearts and is enjoying them to date. She has massive social media followers and keeps trending on Twitter every alternate day. Her fans mostly include the young audience but Shehnaaz is certain that fame is always temporary and one shouldn't cling to it or let it go in its head. The actress is fond of beaches and whenever she gets time, she spends time there.

In the recent post shared by the actress, she is seen enjoying the water splashes on her at the beach. She is seen standing barefoot in the sand and jumping with delight as she said that it is daytime still the tides are so high. She adds that she had heard that high tides are due to the moon’s pull but its water is still coming toward her. She added, “I think the water is getting attracted because of me”. Shehnaaz looked beautiful in the green cartoon print sweatshirt and white pants. She captioned, “Moon attracts water, but now see…Shehnaaz attracts water!! #ShehnaazGill”

Rumours about Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been doing the rounds. Shehnaaz had earlier shared a fun video on her Instagram story along with her speculated co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Shehnaaz will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in the film. Reportedly, Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is also reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role.

