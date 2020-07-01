Shehnaaz Gill crooning a Punjabi song as she drives the car in a THROWBACK video is full of 'swag'; WATCH

An old video of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill enjoying a peppy Punjabi track while driving a car is going viral on social media. Take a look at Sana's highly shared throwback video here.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved, adored and followed celebrities of the entertainment world now, and there's no denying to the fact. The Punjabi Kudi earned millions of fans after her amazing journey in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz might have not won the winner's trophy, but she certainly won millions of hearts with her cuteness and innocence. While its been months of 's show being over, the craze and love for Shehnaaz are still the same. Her fans keep showering her with love, and in turn, she also interacts with them through her various social media handles.

Though Shehnaaz makes it a point to share posts quite often, her fans do not seem to get enough of her. They keep digging out Shehnaaz's 'good old memories,' and re-sharing it on Instagram. Now, we have got our hands on an old video of Shehnaaz driving a car, but there's something special about it. Well, we have seen Sana (as lovingly called by fans), dancing, singing and even making us laugh. But, in this throwback video, she is seen driving a car as she croons to a peppy Punjabi track. Yes, you read that right! Shehnaaz is seen enjoying and singing a song as she took on the driver's seat. It looks like the Punjabi was out for a long drive, and wanted to make the most of the moment.

Dressed in a simple t-shirt, Shehnaaz looks beautiful as always. Her expressions are killer, and the video is full of 'swag.' The throwback video is now going viral on social media, and Shehnaaz fans are sharing it in abundance.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's fun-filled throwback video here:

What are your thoughts on this amazing old video of the BB 13 star? Isn't she a complete entertainer? Are you missing Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×