Shehnaaz Gill dazzles Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia Andriani's birthday party in a pristine white co-ord set; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines ever since rumours about her making her big Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The gorgeous actress gained fame with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became the apple of the eye of the audience with her sweet nature and innocence. After the show, she went through a weight transformation and her journey became an inspiration for many. On Friday, she was spotted at Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s birthday bash and her look made us fall in love with her.

Shehnaaz Gill donned a stunning white co-ord set that suited her just too well. She had done her hair in a sleek pot and accessorised the look with golden hoops. Moreover, she wore a cute pair of brown heels too. Talking about birthday girl Giorgia Andriani, she stole the spotlight with her sexy attire. She wore a little black dress. She accessorised the look with a silver bag and silver footwear. We also found her posing with her beau Arbaaz Khan who match with her and wore an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, coming back to Shehnaaz, as per media reports, Shehnaaz will be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the lead. Reportedly, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Zaheer Iqbal in key roles. Earlier, Pooja Hegde had also shared a pic of herself from the sets of the movie as she had begun shooting for the movie. She was seen flaunting Salman’s signature bracelet in the pic.