Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in a red suit as she treats her fans by grooving to the viral Pasoori song; Video

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss, where she received the love of the audience for her innocence and charm. Shehnaaz Gill is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media. Her latest video of her dancing to the song Pasoori is going viral on social media.

The actress has shared a post on social media, in which she has sported a bright red suit and beautiful chandbalis. She is seen dancing and enjoying herself on the balcony as she cherishes the mesmerising view of the Mumbai skyline. The balcony is beautifully decorated with several lined up plantations and some hanging plants. She is also seen smelling the beautiful flowers as she dances to the popular song Pasoori from Coke Studio. The song sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has become really popular across borders as it has got more than 11 crore views on YouTube since being uploaded in February. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dancing to the viral hit wearing a red Kurti and palazzo. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video here: CLICK

“So gorgeous Shehnaaz,” commented an Instagram user. “You're re the most beautiful,” wrote another. “Gorgeous beauty,” said a third along with heart emojis. Another said, “I can’t resist looking at you, what a performance Wow... Just Wow”, etc.

Shehnaaz was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. As per reports, she will now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also read- Shehnaaz Gill opens up on finally getting the fame she always wanted and her acting career