Is Shehnaaz Gill doing a film with Sanjay Dutt? Actress seen saying 'Mai chali America Sanju Baba ke saath'

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, has been the nation’s heartthrob ever since. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with her fashionable pictures. Shehnaaz values her fans and paps' love for her, and she is often seen interacting with paps. She was recently spotted at Mehboob studio in Bandra, where she indicated an interesting collaboration with Sanjay Dutt.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the famous Mehboob studio in Bandra, Mumbai, on July 17. It was a working Sunday for her and she looked absolutely stunning in a pink dress. She also sported curly hair and transparent block pointed-toe sandals. Shehnaaz posed stylishly for the paparazzi and laughed as fans showered rose petals on her. While flashing her vibrant smile for the paps, Shehnaaz told them, "Mai chali America Sanju baba ke sath (I am going to America with Sanju Baba)." We can't help but wonder if another Bollywood film is on the cards for her after Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for her much-awaited Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer.

