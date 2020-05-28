Shehnaaz Gill doing 'giddha' in her latest video will remind you of her Bigg Boss 13 entry; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill performing 'giddha' in her latest video will remind you of her dance with Salman Khan during her entry on Bigg Boss 13. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is a complete package of entertainment, and there's doubt about this fact. Her journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been one of the most enjoyable and fruitful ones among other contestants. From fighting to crying, from singing to dancing, Shehnaaz did everything to make people smile and cheer up the mood. Within a few episodes, she garnered many eyeballs and soon went on to become a favourite among the viewers. Her cuteness, innocence and child-like behaviour charmed everyone, and she became one of the most popular contestants of the show.

While she did not win the title, she definitely won many hearts and shined bright among some popular names from the Telly world. Today, she has a fan army of her own, who want to know everything their Punjabi kudi is doing. Shehnaaz also loves her fans equally and never misses a chance to entertain and interact with them. She keeps posting new pictures and videos on her social media handles. In fact, during the Coronavirus lockdown period, Shehnaaz is putting all efforts to engage her fans by posting funny clips and flaunting her dance moves to drive away their boredom blues.

Recently, Shehnaaz made a Tiktok video, wherein she is seen performing 'Gidhha' (a Punjabi folk dance) on a peppy Punjabi track, and the video is now going viral on Instagram as well. We all know that Shehnaaz is a fabulous dancer, and we've seen her amazing dancing skills on BB 13, wherein every morning she danced to a song and wowed the audience. But, this video of Shehnaaz doing 'giddha' is special, as it will take you down the memory lane and remind you of Shehnaz's entry scene on Bigg Boss 13.

Remember, when Salman introduced Shehnaaz on the stage of BB 13 during the launch episode, Shehnaaz broke out into 'giddha' and also made Salman dance with her? Dressed in a shimmery white Patiala suit, Shehnaaz left everyone awe-struck with her dance moves and her sweet talks. Within moments of her entry, Salman had a big smile on his face, and even the audience present was going gaga over the girl's cutesy behavior.

Well, Shehnaaz's latest video will surely remind you of that very BB 13 entry moment, as here also she is seen wearing a printed white suit, and the moves are similar to those she did on the BB 13 stage. The best part about watching Shehnaaz do 'giddha' is that she makes it look so effortless and easy. Not to miss, she looks the happiest when dancing and that makes her performance more pleasing to watch. Moreover, her expressions are just on point and here too, she is looking extremely beautiful as always.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's giddha performance video here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is enjoying her quarantine time at her apartment in Mumbai. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla on the show is being missed by fans, and they are still rooting for their favourite reel-life 'SidNaaz.' The two share a great bond, and their friendship is intact even after the show. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's video? Did it remind you of her BB 13 entry scene? Let us know in the comment section below.

