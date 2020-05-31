Shehnaaz Gill dolls up in a black floral dress as she shares an important life advice with her fans; See pic

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill looks enchanting in a black floral dress in her latest picture. But her caption made us wonder if its hinted at someone. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most adored and loved celebrities in the Telly world right now. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is garnering attention from all over with. Fans are crushing over the Punjabi 's good looks, cuteness, fashion statement, and her killer smile. While initially many did not know much about Shehnaaz, but her fame rose a hundred folds with her stint in the BB 13 house. With her funny antics, enthusiastic dance, hilarious mimicry, and whatnot, Shehnaaz entertained the audience and made a special place in their hearts.

She is multi-talented, she can act, dance, sing, and also make you laugh. It wouldn't be wrong to say, she's a complete package of entertainment, who no one can beat. She has mastered the art of making people happy and making them feel loved by her innocence and cuteness. Currently, she is in quarantine at her Mumbai apartment and is making the most of her time, interacting with her beloved fans. Continuing her streak to keep her 'extended family aka fans' entertained amid the social distancing phase, Shehnaaz does not miss out to share a picture or a video on her social media handles.

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a mesmerizing picture of herself, wherein she is dolled up in a black floral dress and looks beautiful as ever. With open tresses, nude lipstick, and dewy makeup, Shehnaaz looks like a breath of fresh air. But, what adds to the charm is her bright smile, which enhances the overall look and makes it all the more pleasing.

However, what also caught our attention was Shehnaaz's caption, wherein she shared a piece of important life advice with her fans. She said, 'If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!' Well, undoubtedly, Shehnaaz's words stand true, but it also makes us wonder who it was hinted to.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's gorgeous look here:

Within moments of Shehnaaz sharing this awe-inspiring photo, her fans went beserk over her beauty and also hailed her for sharing a piece of her mind for everyone's benefit. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing her onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

