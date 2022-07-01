Shehnaaz Gill drops a mesmerizing black & white PIC; Fans say 'Beautiful is a common word for you'

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment sector who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her charming looks and innocence. The actress made her big-screen debut with Honsla Rakh and will soon be part of Salman Khan's Bollywood movie. Shehnaaz Gill often trends on social media owing to her fashionable looks and amazing styling. Her recent monochrome picture is getting lots of love from fans.

Gorgeous diva Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a gorgeous monochrome picture of herself on social media. She is seen sporting a layered outfit with bold makeup. Her hair is tied up in a high bun and she has worn stylish geometrical earrings. Her expressions in the picture are captivating and her fans are amazed by her looks. They have been dropping black hearts in the comment section.

Numerous fans of the actress commented on her post. One wrote, “Rainbow and u both are our forever favourite #Sidnaaz forever live in our hearts”, another said, “Beautiful is a common word we should call it sana”, “You are looking beautiful”, and numerous others dropped love-struck and heart emojis.

The young actress has a massive fan following on social media and they love her immensely. Recently, she met a fan and asked for an autograph. Shehnaaz Gill obliged and while signing the note, she wrote Sid above her name Naaz. This gesture by Shehnaaz melted the fan's hearts and numerous fans of Sidnaaz showered love on her.

