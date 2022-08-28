Shehnaaz Gill drops a PIC with her 'buddies' Yashraj Mukhate and Varun Sharma; Fans say 'something is brewing'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the reigning actress in the entertainment world who has won many hearts with her realistic behavior and exceptional talent. Shehnaaz glamourous pictures in her photoshoot are a treat for her fans' eyes. Lately, the actress has been swooning hearts with her melodious voice in her recent Instagram posts. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She also teases her fans by dropping hints about her upcoming project.

Today, Shehnaaz dropped a picture on her Instagram handle with Yashraj Mukhate and Varun Sharma. Sharing this photo, she captioned, "buddies". In this snap, the three look dressed up in casual outfits and are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Fans have flooded her comment section with their love and also with their questions. This picture has made Shehnaaz's ardent fans curious and many have asked about her upcoming professional plans. One wrote, "Wow something is brewing" while the other hailed her talent and called her "Lady superstar".

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

Also Read: WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill sings Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' in her melodious voice; Fans say 'vibe hai vibe'