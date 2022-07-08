Shehnaaz Gill eats sushi with her hands; Says 'Muje nahi khana aata chopsticks ke saath'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received immense love from the audience. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye, and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Today, Shehnaaz shared some glimpses from her vanity van where the actress can be seen having a fun time with her styling team. She took to her Instagram story and shared some fun videos. In one of the videos, the actress was waiting for Sushi as she was extremely hungry. She said, "Sushi..we are waiting for sushi". Later, when the sushi arrives Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying the delicious treat with her team members. While others eat with chopsticks, Shehnaaz can be seen ditching the chopsticks and enjoying her dish with her hands. The actress also says "Muje nahi khaana aata chopsticks ke saath". She further said that she loves sushi and it's her favourite food.

Check PICS here -

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The actress was earlier paired opposite Aayush Sharma, however, due to creative differences, he opted out of the film. Reportedly, his track has been completely altered and Jassie Gill has been roped in to play his character. Apart from them, reports suggest that Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari have also been taken on board for this Salman Khan starrer.

