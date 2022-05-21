Shehnaaz Gill engages in banter with paparazzi at Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash; Says ‘My fans my army’

Shehnaaz Gill has made a special place in the hearts of people since her stint in Bigg Boss. She is loved by people for her innocent nature and fashionable looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often shares posts on her handles to keep her fans updated. Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the birthday bash of her friend Giorgia Andriani. She was seen in a fun mood and she also interacted with the paps.

In the viral videos of the Honsla Rakh actress, she is seen having a gala time with her friend at her birthday party. Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely gorgeous in a white corset-style crop top and white pants. She paired the look with a neat hair bun and gold-toned hoop earrings, a simple chain and brown lipstick. She was seen feeding cake to her friend and also posed for the paps. In the interaction with the paps, she is seen laughing cutely as she said that she is a fan of paps. On being asked to say something for her fans, she said, “My fans my army”.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh. As per reports, she will be soon seen in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also includes Aayush Sharma, and Shehnaaz will be reportedly paired with him. She had shared in an interview with Etimes TV, “Mera bas focus hai, jo bhi aaye, achcha aaye but my dreams are big. Acting karni hai, brand ambassador banna hai. Singing bhi karni hai, par pehle acting karni hai.”

