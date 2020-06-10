Shehnaaz Gill enjoying Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan's song 'Daaru Desi' will make you groove too; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her 'adayein' to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's song 'Daaru Desi' from Cocktail is too cute to be missed. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill earned the title of an 'entertainer' in Bigg Boss 13 and is still being true to it. The show ended three months back with Sidharth Shukla lifting the BB 13 trophy, but the craze for Shehnaaz among her fans does not seem to end. While we all know that the Punjabi Kudi is filled with talents, it often gets difficult to chose what she is best at. Is she a better singer than an actor? Or is she a better comedian than a singer? Well, if you ask us, we would go for, 'Shehnaaz Gill - The dancer.' Yes, we think no one can beat the young girl when it comes to shaking a leg on the beats.

From performing traditional Giddha to grooving to peppy Bollywood numbers, Shehnaaz can slay any dance form. Remember, how she gave a tough competition to trained dancer and co-contestant during a task in the BB 13 house. Also, how can we forget, Shehnaaz enjoys dancing so much that she even made a grand entry in the 'tedha season' flaunting her crazy and mad dancing skills. She is so good with the art that she even made Salman groove with her, and the smile on the actor's face proved that he was enjoying every bit of it.

With the show biding goodbye, fans are missing Shehnaaz Gill's dose of entertainment onscreen. But, Sana is making sure to keep everyone entertained with her fun-loving posts on social media. From sharing her pretty pictures to making comedy videos, Shehnaaz is doing all that she can to engage and interact with her fans. She is putting every effort to bring a smile on their face and make them feel happy. Not only Twitter or Instagram, but the Punjabi Kudi is also extremely popular on Tiktok as well and often keeps posts videos on the platform.

Recently, we got our hands on an old video, wherein Shehnaaz is seen enjoying a foot-tapping Bollywood number. Yes, the BB 13 finalist was seen flaunting her adayein and grooving to , and Diana Penty's peppy song 'Daaru Desi' from the movie Cocktail, which released in 2012. Dressing in a white shirt with open hair and dewy makeup, Shehnaaz looked bewitching. The red lipstick added to her overall look add made it look extremely appealing.

Shehnaaz was seen lip-sinking the track and grooving to it her own style. Her expressions were on point, and you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off her ravishing looks. She was enjoying the song completely and her hair flip was mind-blowing. Watching Shehnaaz make the most of the moment, you would also want to turn on the music and start grooving to the peppy track.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

Well, this video can be considered as an ode to the movie, as just in a month (on July 13, 2020) Cocktail is going to complete 8 long years, and what better than our beloved Shehnaaz dancing on it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

