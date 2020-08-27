Shehnaaz Gill expresses gratitude to fans with a heart touching POST; Thanks them for their unimaginable love

Shehnaaz Gill penned a heartwarming note for her fans and well-wishers, who have been consistently supporting her in her journey. Take a look at her post here.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans love her unconditionally, and their comments. letters, gifts, and trends for her are proof of that. While fans keep showering Shehnaaz will love, the Punjabi Kudi also accepts them with open arms. Several times the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has credited her fans for making her who she is today. Recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to pen down a heart-touching note for her fans, wherein she expressed her gratitude towards them for consistently loving and supporting her in her journey.

With an adorable picture of herself, Shehnaaz shared how fortunate she is to have a huge fan base, who shower her with immense love and support in everything she does. Taking cue of a saying, 'It is not about making the right choice. It is about making a choice and making it right,' Shehnaaz expressed that here well-wishers have time again proved their loyalty and love for her. She thanked everyone for being by her side and said that all this has been 'unimaginable' for her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz' gratitude post here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz grabbed eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her charm, cuteness, and innocence won may hearts. With her dancing, singing and acting skills, she went on to be called the 'entertainer' of BB 13 house. Not only her adorable antics, but her unique bond with Sidharth Shukla also became the talk-of-the-town. She has been doing brand endorsements, advertisements, and music videos after BB 13, and fans are yearning to see her reveal her next big project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

